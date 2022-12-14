SG of Etidal Center Receives UN Undersecretary-General for combating Terrorism

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Secretary General of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari received at the headquarters of his organization in Riyadh today a delegation of the UN Center for Combating Terrorism (UNCCT), led by the UN Undersecretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, the CEO of the UN Center for Combating Terrorism (UNCCT).

During the visit, Dr. Al-Shammari briefed the delegation on the efforts his organization is exerting to combat extremist ideology, citing its social initiatives. For his part, Voronkov lauded the Kingdom's pioneering role in the fight against terrorism at the regional and international levels, describing Etidal as an example of the ideal centers in this field.