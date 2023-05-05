SG of GCC condoles Rwandans on the victims of floods

Riyadh, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Secretary General (SG) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al-Bidaiwe, expressed profound condolences to the Republic of Rwanda on the victims of floods which hit a number of areas in the northern, southern and western parts of the country, resulting in several injuries.

In a press release, the Secretary General of the GCC expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Rwanda and relatives of the victims, wishing the injured a quick recovery.