Shaanxi To Hold 17 Belt And Road Classic Competitions In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Shaanxi to hold 17 Belt and Road classic competitions in 2022

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Shaanxi provincial bureau of sports announced that the hometown of the Terracotta Warriors and Horses will hold 17 Belt and Road classic competitions this year.

The series of competitions feature 15 sports, including marathon, chess, fencing, snooker and soccer among others.

As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Shaanxi established the Belt and Road competition system in the year 2019.

After hosting the 14th National Games last year, the northwestern province of China is on the path to making full use of the sports facilities.

