Shaanxi To Hold Online Marathon Team Event In July

Published June 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

XI'AN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The home of the terracotta warriors will hold an online marathon race, the 2022 Xi'an International Marathon summer race invitational in July.

Five runners form up a team, whose routes and results will be recorded by an applet on the Wechat platform, and will set off in separate locations when the first round, a 5km race, kicks off on July 2.

The second round, a 10km run, is scheduled for July 9 and July 10. The runners could try to finish the final 15km race on July 16 or July 17.

In the 2020 edition race, over 4,000 runners participated the invitational. E

