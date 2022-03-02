UrduPoint.com

Shadow Of Ukraine War Looms Over Iran Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Vienna, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As the world faces up to the chaos unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, observers are assessing the inevitable impact of the conflict on the talks on Iran's nuclear programme in Vienna.

The latest round of negotiations to salvage the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear deal started in late November and are widely expected to reach a crunch point in the coming days.

Officially, all states at the talks -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly -- have tried to separate the talks from broader geopolitical tensions.

Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 did not prevent the original accord from being reached a year later.

The deal, known as the JCPOA, secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent it acquiring an atomic weapon, something Iran has always denied wanting to do.

The other parties to the latest talks have presented a relatively united front towards Tehran. The question is whether that can survive the huge geopolitical shocks emanating from the Ukraine conflict.

"Of course the international community sees Iran as an ally of Russia in this crisis," said Iranian international relations expert Fayaz Zahed.

The war "is undermining understanding" between the countries involved and that the "situation is very fragile", he added.

>