Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Legendary television and film artiste Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on his 17th death anniversary here and across the country on Sunday.

Shafi Muhammad began his career as a radio presenter and took part in plays broadcast from the Radio Pakistan in the 1960s. During his thirty-year career, he performed in over fifty drama serials and over hundred television plays in urdu and Sindhi languages.

His famous dramas were 'Chand Grehan', 'Dairey,' 'Aanch', 'Bund Gulab' and 'Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat'.

It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television.

Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi languages during his career.

He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.

Shafi Muhammad died on this date in 2007 due to liver failure.