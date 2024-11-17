Shafi Muhammad Shah Remembered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Legendary television and film artiste Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on his 17th death anniversary here and across the country on Sunday.
Shafi Muhammad began his career as a radio presenter and took part in plays broadcast from the Radio Pakistan in the 1960s. During his thirty-year career, he performed in over fifty drama serials and over hundred television plays in urdu and Sindhi languages.
His famous dramas were 'Chand Grehan', 'Dairey,' 'Aanch', 'Bund Gulab' and 'Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat'.
It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television.
Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi languages during his career.
He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.
Shafi Muhammad died on this date in 2007 due to liver failure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty4 hours ago
-
GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values5 hours ago
-
St. Patrick’s School hosts a fun-filled 'Children’s Day' celebration1 day ago
-
Competitive higher education, still a challenge for our universities2 days ago
-
DEC Sanghar emphasizes importance of voting rights for citizens5 days ago
-
PAL condoles death of eminent poet Iqbal Sokri5 days ago
-
Three-Day 'Horse & Cattle Show' concludes6 days ago
-
Drama producer Furqan Haider Rizvi passes away7 days ago
-
Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered7 days ago
-
Child Labour--Addressing a pervasive social issue7 days ago
-
Musician, composer Master Ghulam Haider remembered8 days ago
-
Arieb makes NAPA audiences relive Sufi poetry8 days ago