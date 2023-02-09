UrduPoint.com

Shah Remembers Afzal Guru On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shah remembers Afzal Guru on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Shabir Ahmed Shah on Thursday paid rich tributes to Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru who was hanged to death in Tihar jail for his role in the ongoing freedom movement.

In a message from Tihar jail, the incarcerated APHC leader said that the hanging of Afzal Guru was a "miscarriage of justice". The verdict against Guru, he said, was a "slap on India's judiciary and its entire legal system" that brazenly violated the fundamentals of justice by denying him the right to a fair trial.  Shah said that the Indian judiciary had miserably failed to uphold independence and impartiality while hearing the cases of Kashmiris.

"Despite no evidence of his involvement, Guru was awarded death sentence for the crime he never committed and sent to gallows just to satisfy what they shamelessly called the 'collective conscience' of the Indian nation," he said, adding that the verdict speaks volumes about India's falling justice system.

  Shah while praying great tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs expressed the hope that the day was not far when subjugated but determined masses of Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.

Meanwhile, the incarcerated APHC leader took strong exception to Modi government's forever eviction and demolition drive in Kashmir and termed it as a part of the conspiracy to cripple Kashmiris economically and render them homeless.

