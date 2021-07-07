Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th Martyrdom Anniversary tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Jammu & Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (AJK and IOJK) and rest of the world,would pay glorious tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on July 08(tommorow).

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for raising the status of shaheed Wani besides other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in Jannah in all ten districts and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad would be the hall mark of the martyrdom anniversary of the youngest leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

,organizers said.

In United Kingdom, which contain over a million of Kashmiri expatriates hailing from AJK besides overseas Pakistanis, will hold a rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle with strong protest against the martyrdom of the Shaheed Burhan Wani by the armed Indian military and para military troops this day on July 08, 2018.

Various civil society organizations of Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates have announced to hold ceremonies to observe Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani on 8th of July outside the Indian High Commission London.

