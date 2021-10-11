'Shahid Zaidi' exhibition to continue till Oct 13

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A famous photographer 'Shahid Zaidi' exhibition would continue till October 13, at New Art Gallery of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( NIFTH) Lok Virsa.

Talking to APP on Monday, Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said the artist behind the lens is sharing his work and experiences of different forms of photography.

People from different walks of life are visiting and enjoy the artistic work of renowned photographer.

Talha said his work is a real reflection of what he experienced and observed in his life.

He said he loves nature which is a symbol of attraction among young generation.

