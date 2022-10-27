Shahroz Sabzwari and Romaisa Khan starrer 'Noor' all set to air soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Produced by the dynamic husband-wife duo Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat, an upcoming serial 'Noor' starring Shahroz Sabzwari and the social media sensation Romaisa Khan is all set to air soon.

Recently, the fresh on-screen couple became the talk of the town as they finally unveiled first official teaser of their most-anticipated serial on their respective social media handles.

Star of 'Nand' fame, Sabzwari took to his Instagram account and gave a huge shout to the entire team, especially the ace producers for "always trying to put something different out for our eyes".

Sabzwari also heaped praises on his leading lady and talented co-actor Romaisa by calling her "a wonderful addition to the industry with her immense talent".

Furthermore, the man behind many blockbuster projects, Rauf also shared the upcoming tale's gripping poster via Instagram post along with the caption depicting an out-of-the-box storyline "Every once in a while, a story comes across that strikes a major chord in our hearts".

Directed under the vital direction of Shaqielle Khan and written by the man with a golden pen Nadeem Ahmed, the much-loved serial's star-studded cast includes Shahroz Sabzwari, Romaisa Khan, Aijaz Aslam and Faizan Sheikh.

After the trailer release, Sabzwari and Romaisa's fans are over the moon, desperately waiting for the masterpiece. Celebs including Mariyum Nafees, Aashir Wajahat and many others also showered the duo with best wishes for their upcoming project.