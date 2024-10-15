Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Hamlet presented at World Culture Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi, organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, is in full swing, showcasing vibrant cultural displays. On the 19th day of the festival, the theatrical performance “Hamlet Ki Khudkalami” was presented, written and directed by Peerzada Salman.

Both Peerzada Salman and Khizer Salman delivered remarkable performances in this production.

It is based on the seven soliloquies that the protagonist, Hamlet, in Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy about the Prince of Denmark, uses in the drama to inform the audience about his innermost thoughts.

World Culture Festival Karachi at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will continue until November 2.