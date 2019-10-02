UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakhtar Strike Late To Stun Atalanta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Shakhtar strike late to stun Atalanta

Milan, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Israeli forward Manor Solomon scored a dramatic winning goal deep into stoppage time as Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League clash in Milan on Tuesday.

The sides looked set to share the spoils as the game moved into a fifth minute of added time, but then the Brazilian Dodo found fellow substitute Solomon in the box and neither Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini nor defender Timothy Castagne could stop him from scoring.

It was cruel on Atalanta, who had been denied by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov on several occasions and remain without a point in Group C.

Hammered 4-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their first ever match in the Champions League group stage, the side from Bergamo now face a daunting double-header against Manchester City next.

Shakhtar had been beaten 3-0 at home by Pep Guardiola's side in their opening game but this result gives the Ukrainian champions a massive lift in their bid to reach the last 16.

Atalanta, who are playing their home European games at Milan's iconic San Siro this season, had taken the lead just before the half-hour mark when Duvan Zapata headed home from a Hans Hateboer cross.

Before that, Josip Ilicic had an early penalty saved by Pyatov after he had been fouled by Serhiy Kryvtsov, while Mario Pasalic hit the post for the Serie A side just prior to their goal.

However, Shakhtar drew level four minutes before half-time when Junior Moraes latched onto a measured through ball and rounded Gollini to score.

Brazil-born Ukraine international Marlos then crashed a free-kick off the bar in first-half stoppage time but it was Atalanta who had the better of the chances after the break only to be hit with a sucker punch at the death.

Related Topics

Ukraine Zagreb Bergamo Milan San Donetsk Lead Post From Share Manchester City

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

1 hour ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

36 minutes ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

2 hours ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.