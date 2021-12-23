Shale oil output tops 100,000 tonnes in north China oil field

(@FahadShabbir)

TIANJIN, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The output of shale oil in Dagang Oilfield in north China's Tianjin Municipality has topped 100,000 tonnes so far this year -- the first time for the oilfield to surpass the benchmark, according to the producer.

Two wells in the Dagang Oilfield began producing shale oil in 2019, kicking off the industrial development of continental shale oil in the country's Bohai Bay Basin.

Currently, Dagang has a daily output of 300 tonnes of shale oil.

Chen Changwei, a manager with the oilfield, said a number of new technologies have helped drive down the production cost of shale oil while boosting production efficiency.

Dagang Oilfield, founded in 1964, is China's third oilfield after Daqing and Shengli oilfields