UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shallow Quake Hits Central Philippines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:10 AM

Shallow quake hits central Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, sending residents fleeing their homes, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck southeast of Masbate Island in the Bicol region at 8:03 am (0003 GMT).

"There are a lot of damaged houses," said Staff Sergeant Antonio Clemente in Cataingan, a town on the impoverished Masbate Island several kilometres west of the epicentre in the Samar Sea.

"It was really strong." Homes in poor rural areas of the Philippines are often made from lightweight material such as wood.

The quake struck as the archipelago battles surging numbers of coronavirus cases, with restrictions on movement that vary across the country.

In nearby Palanas town, police chief Captain Alvin Guerina told AFP that several patients, including a pregnant woman about to go into labour, were evacuated from a hospital as a precaution in case of aftershocks.

The USGS said there was a "low likelihood" of casualties or damage from the quake.

"Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses," it said.

In the city of Iloilo about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southwest of Masbate in the neighbouring Visayas region, residents ran out onto the streets.

"It was strong, dizzying," police Colonel Eric Dampal told AFP.

"Almost everyone inside buildings rushed to the streets. Up to now, they're still outside." The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A 6.8-magnitude quake struck the southern island of Mindanao in December, killing at least three people, injuring dozens and damaging buildings.

It hit as the island was still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Police Poor Iloilo Japan Philippines October December Women From Asia Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

8 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

8 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

8 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

8 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.