UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shalulile, Mweene Play Key Roles As Sundowns Widen Lead

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Shalulile, Mweene play key roles as Sundowns widen lead

Johannesburg, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Namibian forward Peter Shalulile and Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene were key figures as Mamelodi Sundowns won 1-0 at TS Galaxy on Sunday to lead the South African Premiership by seven points.

Shalulile became the leading scorer in all domestic competitions this season with 15 goals after scoring the winner on 17 minutes in eastern city Mbombela.

An attempted headed clearance by Galaxy off a corner came into the path of the Namibian, who nodded past goalkeeper Wensten van der Linde for his 11th Premiership goal.

Shalulile could have had a hat-trick by half-time and was a constant threat to mid-table Galaxy, a second division club last season who bought the franchise of disbanded Highlands Park.

Mweene came to the rescue of Sundowns 15 minutes later by diving to his right and saving a weakly struck penalty from Lindokhule Mbatha.

The Zambian was deputising for first choice Dennis Onyango, who travelled to Uganda for a ceremony in his honour after recently retiring from international football.

Sundowns need two victories from their remaining four fixtures -- two at home and two away -- to clinch a record fourth straight Premiership title.

They have 57 points after 26 rounds, seven more than AmaZulu, the Durban club transformed from perennial strugglers into title contenders by coach and former South Africa star Benni McCarthy.

Sundowns now adjust their sights to the CAF Champions League as they face title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt on Saturday in a quarter-final first leg in Cairo.

Related Topics

Football Egypt Cairo Mbombela Durban Van Lead South Africa Uganda Sunday All From Coach

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

7 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

8 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

9 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

9 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.