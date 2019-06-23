UrduPoint.com
Shami Hat-trick Seals India Win Against Afghanistan In World Cup Thriller

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :India survived a major World Cup scare as they beat minnows Afghanistan by 11 runs thanks to Mohammed Shami's decisive hat-trick on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's side, one of the favourites to win the tournament, posted just 224-8 from their 50 overs.

Afghanistan, who had lost their previous five games, made a brave effort to chase down the target.

But they eventually fell just short of a stunning upset thanks to pace bowler Shami, who took the last three wickets in the space of three balls in the final over to move unbeaten India closer to the semi-finals.

