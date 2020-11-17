Shan-e-Rehmat week programmes continue at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is celebrating Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen week with full zeal and enthusiasm here at Alhamra.

According to an LAC spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Council is organising different programmes to pay tribute to our beloved Prophet (PBUH). In this regard, Alhamra has already released a Qawwali 'Marhaba Sarkar Agaye' two instrumental Qawwalis, 'Bhar Do Jholi' and 'Tajdaar-e-Haram' on flute and is also going to release 99 Names of Prophet PBUH in this week.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra is celebrating the week on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar from 16 to 22 November to pay respects to our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She said that to highlight the Islamic art, Alhamra is holding a calligraphy exhibition and a workshop for promotion and development of Islamic calligraphy.

Alhamra academy of Performing Arts is also paying tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH) on daily basis through live performances of Qawwali and Naat Sharif, she added.