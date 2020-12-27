UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanaka Shines As Sri Lanka Reach 396

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Shanaka shines as Sri Lanka reach 396

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Dasun Shanaka hit an aggressive 66 not out before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 396 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Shanaka, 29, playing in his first Test in more than three years, and with a previous highest score of 17 in three appearances, hit three fours and five sixes in his 87-ball innings.

Shanaka capitalised on some loose bowling, particularly by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who conceded 28 runs in four overs as well as twice bowling bouncers which sailed over wicketkeeper and captain Quinton de Kock's head for four byes.

Shanaka reached his fifty with a pull for six off Nortje and two balls later slashed Nortje for another six over third man.

South African new cap Lutho Sipamla, coming on as second change in the morning, wrapped up the innings with three wickets in 11 balls to finish with four for 76.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Man South Africa Dasun Shanaka Sunday National University

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.