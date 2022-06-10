UrduPoint.com

Shandong's Foreign Trade Grows 17.3 Pct In Jan.-May

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) --:East China's Shandong Province saw its foreign trade reach 1.27 trillion Yuan (about 190 billion U.S. Dollars), up 17.3 percent year on year in the first five months of this year, local customs said.

Shandong's imports and exports rose 28 percent to 299.

95 billion yuan in May, ranking fourth nationwide. Its exports grew 41.8 percent to 184.6 billion yuan and imports rose 10.7 percent to 115.4 billion yuan in the month.

The province's import and export of general trade and bonded logistics maintained rapid growth, witnessing growth rates of 16.3 percent and 54.4 percent in the first five months of this year respectively.

