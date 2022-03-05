UrduPoint.com

Shane Warne To Receive Australian State Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Sydney, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said Australians were "bewildered" by a "sad and sudden loss" of Shane Warne, and announced the cricketing hero would receive a state funeral.

"He was one of our nation's greatest characters," Morrison said, marking the 52-year-old's death.

Praising him as inspiration to backyard cricketers across the country, Morrison described a larger-than-life character who lit up each Australian summer.

"His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all." In recognition of Warne's "national achievements his family will be offered a state funeral," Morrison said in a statement.

"This will be done in consultation with the Warne family," he said, promising to "ensure we honour Shane's passing and memory.

" Morrison -- who recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation -- compared Warne to all-time great and fellow Australian Don Bradman.

"There was none like Shane," Morrison said."He lived his life his way. He had his great achievements, but also his regrets. He carried them all the same way. With a cheeky smile & a zest for life." "There was something magical that he brought to our summers. The bleached blonde hair, the almost casual way he moved to send down a delivery, and his engagement with the crowd. He was one of a kind.""He inspired so many girls and boys to try their hand at cricket. He made it all look so easy. At some point, in most Australian backyards, we all tried to deliver a flipper.""Our love and condolences go to Shane's family and particularly his children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer."

