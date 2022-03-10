Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A private jet flew the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne home to his native Melbourne Thursday, six days after his death at the age of 52 provoked shock and grief around the world.

Carrying the cricketing great's coffin wrapped in an Australian flag, a chartered Dassault Falcon 7X jet landed in the evening at Melbourne's Essendon North airport after an eight-hour flight from Bangkok.

His family is reportedly organising a private memorial.

Warne, adored by fans as the "king of spin" who bamboozled opposing batters, will be honoured with a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, with tickets open to the public.