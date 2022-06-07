Shanghai adds 3 local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Shanghai reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 17 hours to 5 p.m. on Monday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference Monday.

The three new cases were detected in community screening and have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment, said the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Monday, 12 close contacts of the three cases had been placed in quarantine for medical observation.