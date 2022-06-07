UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Adds 4 Local COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Shanghai adds 4 local COVID-19 infections

SHANGHAI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Shanghai reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

All four infections were detected in a community screening, and all of them have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 72 close contacts of the four in Shanghai had been placed in quarantine for medical observation.

