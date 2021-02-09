UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Boosts Tourism Activities For Lunar New Year

Shanghai boosts tourism activities for Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Shanghai will be abuzz with cultural and tourism activities held online and offline during the upcoming Spring Festival, otherwise known as the Chinese Lunar New Year. So said the city's administration of culture and tourism.

The city's 81 museums, nearly 30 art galleries, 15 theaters, 234 libraries and public cultural centers will welcome locals and visitors. Another 130 famed tourist attractions will also be open during the seven-day holiday, which starts on Feb. 11.

Some 100 performances and shows will take place during the holiday across the city.

According to the Shanghai Municipal Culture and Tourism Administration, museums, art galleries, and public cultural centers in Shanghai will host over 100 offline exhibitions and over 300 online exhibitions.

The administration has updated the guidelines for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control. It has also strengthened safety and health checks at public venues ahead of the holiday, said Fang Shizhong, head of the administration.

Internet giants, including the Trip.com Group, Baidu, and Meituan, will also host online activities to showcase the city's cultural appeal during the holiday.

