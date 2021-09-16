Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed high Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for November 2021 delivery was up 5.6 Yuan (about 87 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 467.3 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eleven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 110,380 lots, with a turnover of about 51.08 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.