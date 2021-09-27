Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for November 2021 delivery was up 9.7 Yuan (about 1.5 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 494.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 139,161 lots, with a turnover of about 68.4 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.