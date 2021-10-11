Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for November 2021 delivery was up 3.1 Yuan (about 48 U.S.

cents) to close at 530.0 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for twelve listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 133,825 lots, with a turnover of about 70.45 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.