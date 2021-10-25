Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was up 8.4 Yuan (about 1.31 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 533.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 144,230 lots, with a turnover of about 76.33 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.