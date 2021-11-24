Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was up 22.2 Yuan (about 3.47 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 513.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for twelve listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 187,089 lots, with a turnover of about 94.7 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.