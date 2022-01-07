UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for February 2022 delivery was up 14.5 Yuan (about 2.3 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 519.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eleven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 197,648 lots, with a turnover of about 101.8 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

