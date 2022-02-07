Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for March 2022 delivery was up 24.5 Yuan (about 3.9 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 566.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for thirteen listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 73,504 lots, with a turnover of about 41.67 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.