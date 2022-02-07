UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for March 2022 delivery was up 24.5 Yuan (about 3.9 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 566.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for thirteen listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 73,504 lots, with a turnover of about 41.67 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Paki ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for Pakistani Visa Holders

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100 ..

Dubai Customs turns 100% paperless, awarded “100% Paperless Stamp” by Digita ..

21 minutes ago
 Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

23 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

23 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

23 minutes ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>