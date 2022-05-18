UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June 2022 delivery was up 25.2 Yuan (about 3.71 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 729.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 234,434 lots, with a turnover of about 168.24 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

