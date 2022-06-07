UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was up 4.3 Yuan (about 65 U.S. cents) to close at 753.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 182,217 lots, with a turnover of about 136.08 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai July Billion

Recent Stories

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

15 minutes ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

4 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.