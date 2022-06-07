Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was up 4.3 Yuan (about 65 U.S. cents) to close at 753.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 182,217 lots, with a turnover of about 136.08 billion yuan.