Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Published June 14, 2022

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was up 17.8 Yuan (about 2.64 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 774.8 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 292,210 lots, with a turnover of about 222.73 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

