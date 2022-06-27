Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2022 delivery was up 12.7 Yuan (about 1.9 U.S. Dollars) to close at 700.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 319,612 lots, with a turnover of about 220.99 billion yuan.