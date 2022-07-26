Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2022 delivery was up 26.4 Yuan (about 3.91 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 678.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 251,905 lots, with a turnover of about 165.63 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.