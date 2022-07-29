Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2022 delivery was up 11.9 Yuan (about 15 U.S.

cents) to close at 686.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 251,315 lots, with a turnover of about 170.63 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018