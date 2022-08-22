Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2022 delivery was up 7.6 Yuan (about 1.11 U.S. Dollars) to close at 699.3 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 174,500 lots, with a turnover of about 121.93 billion yuan.