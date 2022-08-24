UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2022 delivery was up 35.3 Yuan (about 5.16 U.S. Dollars) to close at 734.1 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 193,253 lots, with a turnover of about 137.79 billion yuan.

