UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2021 delivery was down 10 Yuan (about 1.55 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 405.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 17 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 214,536 lots, with a turnover of about 88.46 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March April 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

6 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

54 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.