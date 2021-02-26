Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2021 delivery was down 10 Yuan (about 1.55 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 405.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 17 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 214,536 lots, with a turnover of about 88.46 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.