Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2021 delivery was down 0.7 Yuan (about 11 U.S.

cents) to close at 428.8 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 135,772 lots, with a turnover of about 58.19 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

