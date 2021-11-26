Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for January 2022 delivery was down 15.1 Yuan (about 2.4 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 496.3 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 122,647 lots, with a turnover of about 61.8 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.