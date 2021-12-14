Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for February 2022 delivery went lower 5.1 Yuan (about 80 U.S.

cents) to close at 469 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 202,827 lots, with a turnover of about 95.2 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.