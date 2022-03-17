UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 1.6 Yuan (about 25 U.S.

cents) to close at 619.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 277,351 lots, with a turnover of about 171.54 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

>