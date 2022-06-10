Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was down 2.1 Yuan (about 31 U.S.

cents) to close at 767.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 183,590 lots, with a turnover of about 141.16 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018. E