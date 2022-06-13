UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was down 16.9 Yuan (about 2.52 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 753.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 7 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 281,179 lots, with a turnover of about 212.5 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

