Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was down 28 Yuan (about 4.17 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 745.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 9 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 285,148 lots, with a turnover of about 212.9 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

