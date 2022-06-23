Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2022 delivery was down 10.1 Yuan (about 1.51 U.S. Dollars) to close at 694.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 339,273 lots, with a turnover of about 233.01 billion yuan.