UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2022 delivery was down 51 Yuan (about 7.58 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 676 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 15 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 515,985 lots, with a turnover of about 347.24 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March August 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

25 minutes ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

3 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

3 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

3 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.