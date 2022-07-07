UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) --::Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2022 delivery was down 51 Yuan (about 7.58 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 676 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 15 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 515,985 lots, with a turnover of about 347.24 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

